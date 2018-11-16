American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 220,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,616. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,709,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $539,051,000 after acquiring an additional 508,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 452.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,562,282 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $187,772,000 after buying an additional 6,194,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,854,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,529,000 after buying an additional 143,754 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $87,588,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,441,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,008,000 after buying an additional 269,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

