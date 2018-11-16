American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of American Electric Power worth $63,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 52,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,496,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in American Electric Power by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.83%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

