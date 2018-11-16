American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Lowers Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

In related news, insider Bryan Preeshl sold 1,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $85,125.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,472 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $53.43 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $74.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

