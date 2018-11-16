American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 1,596 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth $34,267,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth $19,148,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the second quarter worth $4,533,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of Total System Services stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $100.39.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

