American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 19,650 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 203,529 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

HPQ opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

