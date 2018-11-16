American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 77,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,076,000 after buying an additional 86,949 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 22.2% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 55,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 46.4% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 68,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $7,032,936.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $563,845.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,749.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,715 shares of company stock valued at $36,824,161. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $162.13 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $163.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

