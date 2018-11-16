Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 163,476 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 70,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

