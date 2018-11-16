Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 38,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $798,158.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,630.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,979.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $977.75 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.38. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.