Amyris (AMRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Amyris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Amyris and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amyris from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.27. Amyris has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 3,924,884 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $24,412,778.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,534.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Melo sold 5,195 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $38,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,713 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

