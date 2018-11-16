Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.67. American Water Works also posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.62.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,479. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.10. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 1,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.30 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $924,287.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

