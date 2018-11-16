Analysts Anticipate Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viacom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.91. Viacom reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viacom will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viacom.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Viacom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of VIAB stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Viacom has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 176.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,312,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,462 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Viacom by 156.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom in the second quarter valued at $44,569,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viacom by 41.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,488,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,363 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

