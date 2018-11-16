Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. VMware posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. VMware had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.04.

VMW stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.46 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total transaction of $229,155.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,176.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.13, for a total value of $3,803,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,665,845.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,608 shares of company stock worth $11,852,164. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

