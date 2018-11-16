Analysts Expect Nike Inc (NKE) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Nike posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nike.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nike from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,796. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Nike news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.