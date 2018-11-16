Analysts Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to report $71.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.48 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $51.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year sales of $248.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.81 million to $254.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $277.21 million, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $317.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SALT. BTIG Research began coverage on Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scorpio Bulkers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

SALT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.80. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 6.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 19.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,632,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 422,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

