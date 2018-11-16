Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc (TEN) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.26. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Tenneco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tenneco to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

NYSE TEN opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,661 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $23,464,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 511,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 381,612 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenneco by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,941,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,336,000 after purchasing an additional 344,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tenneco by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 227,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

