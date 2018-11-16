Analysts Expect Trecora Resources (TREC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to announce sales of $78.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.70 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $65.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full-year sales of $292.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $288.26 million to $296.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $323.65 million, with estimates ranging from $316.00 million to $331.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trecora Resources.

TREC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Trecora Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

TREC stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.31. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Simon H. Upfill-Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,965 shares in the company, valued at $975,191.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Matthews Loggenberg acquired 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $37,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,969 shares in the company, valued at $297,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trecora Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 101,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 94,281 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 179,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

