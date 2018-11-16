Analysts Expect Xencor Inc (XNCR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 112%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,841,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,140.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $48,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Xencor by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Xencor by 449.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 163,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,978. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.73. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

