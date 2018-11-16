Analysts Issue Forecasts for Discovery Communications Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Discovery Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Discovery Communications’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DISCA. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 297.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 12.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 90,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 403,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,236,060 shares in the company, valued at $35,697,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt Wehner sold 7,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $217,279.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,073.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,652 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

