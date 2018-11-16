Analysts Issue Forecasts for SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($7.51) for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($11.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($9.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.27.

Shares of SAGE opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.76. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.97) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $229,000.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

