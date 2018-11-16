Analysts Offer Predictions for Cushman & Wakefield PLC’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

