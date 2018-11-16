Analysts Offer Predictions for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q4 2018 Earnings (GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Leerink Swann issued their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the quarter. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $105.12 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 29.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.