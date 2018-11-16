Analysts Set Chemed Co. (CHE) PT at $332.00

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.00.

Several research firms have commented on CHE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.47. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chemed has a 52-week low of $227.98 and a 52-week high of $335.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. Chemed had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other Chemed news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $2,141,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,232,832.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 827 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $261,116.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,617,527.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,462 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.