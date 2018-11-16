Analysts Set Cineworld Group plc (CINE) Target Price at $797.50

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.50 ($10.42).

CINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cineworld Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cineworld Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of Cineworld Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 284.40 ($3.72). 3,722,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 210.15 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.42 ($4.30).

Cineworld Group Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

