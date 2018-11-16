Analysts Set Expectations for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 91.36%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. JMP Securities lowered Arbutus Biopharma to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a current ratio of 11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.59. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

