Analysts Set Expectations for Minto Apartment’s FY2018 Earnings (MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MI. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.