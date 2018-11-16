Analysts Set Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) PT at $18.83

Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.95. 1,126,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,999. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,421.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Campbell bought 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $100,053.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 674.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 319,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,435 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,343,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 72,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 36,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

