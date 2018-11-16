Analyzing AptarGroup (ATR) and Forward Industries (FORD)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AptarGroup and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AptarGroup 7.52% 18.42% 7.70% Forward Industries 4.31% 8.48% 5.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AptarGroup and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AptarGroup 1 6 1 0 2.00 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

AptarGroup presently has a consensus target price of $102.86, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. Given AptarGroup’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than Forward Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AptarGroup and Forward Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AptarGroup $2.47 billion 2.67 $220.03 million $3.44 30.46 Forward Industries $24.76 million 0.53 $570,000.00 N/A N/A

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries.

Dividends

AptarGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Forward Industries does not pay a dividend. AptarGroup pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AptarGroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

AptarGroup has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of AptarGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Forward Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AptarGroup beats Forward Industries on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

