Analyzing Berry Global Group (BERY) and Deswell Industries (DSWL)

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Berry Global Group and Deswell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry Global Group 0 1 12 0 2.92 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berry Global Group presently has a consensus target price of $66.18, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Given Berry Global Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berry Global Group is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Dividends

Deswell Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Berry Global Group does not pay a dividend. Deswell Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Berry Global Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Berry Global Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Berry Global Group and Deswell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry Global Group $7.10 billion 0.93 $340.00 million $3.07 16.39 Deswell Industries $60.67 million 0.84 $6.19 million N/A N/A

Berry Global Group has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Berry Global Group and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry Global Group 6.15% 35.88% 4.95% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Berry Global Group beats Deswell Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films. The company also provides components for baby diapers and other absorbent hygiene products, feminine hygiene products, medical garment materials, substrates for dryer sheets, household cleaning wipes, filters, protective house wraps, and specialty agriculture and industrial products; components for adult incontinence, surgical drapes, face masks, corrosion protection, cable wrap, geosynthetics, and specialty filtration products; and a range of products for baby care, infection prevention, and food and household packaging. In addition, it offers containers; foodservice products, such as thermoformed polypropylene and injection-molded plastic drink cups and lids; closures and over caps comprising continuous-thread and child-resistant closures, as well as aerosol over caps; bottle and prescription containers; and extruded and laminate tubes. The company primarily serves healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets through direct sales force and distributors in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Berry Plastics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Berry Global Group, Inc. in April 2017. Berry Global Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components. In addition, it provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital audio workstations, digital or analogue mixing consoles, instrument amplifiers, signal processors, firewire/USB audio interfaces, keyboard controllers, and speaker enclosures; home theatre audio products, such as 7.1-channel audio-visual Hi-Fi stereo receivers-amplifiers; printed circuit board assemblies; and telecommunication products comprising VoIP keysets for business communications. The company sells its products primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Hong Kong, and Canada. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.