Analyzing COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (CLGN) & Its Peers

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ: CLGN) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare COLLPLANT HOLDI/S to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COLLPLANT HOLDI/S -552.97% -80.17% -41.81% COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors -146.77% -208.75% -22.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COLLPLANT HOLDI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors 177 826 1456 73 2.56

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.24%. Given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COLLPLANT HOLDI/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio COLLPLANT HOLDI/S $480,000.00 -$6.02 million -2.43 COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Competitors $1.33 billion $201.40 million 20.67

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than COLLPLANT HOLDI/S. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S peers beat COLLPLANT HOLDI/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

