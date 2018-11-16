Analyzing COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) and CEMIG (CIG)

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for COMPANHIA PARAN/S and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPANHIA PARAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

COMPANHIA PARAN/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CEMIG pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPANHIA PARAN/S 8.03% N/A N/A CEMIG 4.26% 6.47% 2.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMPANHIA PARAN/S and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPANHIA PARAN/S $4.40 billion 0.23 $323.93 million N/A N/A CEMIG $6.80 billion 0.56 $313.51 million $0.26 11.54

COMPANHIA PARAN/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEMIG.

Summary

CEMIG beats COMPANHIA PARAN/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPANHIA PARAN/S

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

