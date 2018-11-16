Analyzing Constellation Brands (STZ.B) & Eastside Distilling (EAST)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $8.33 billion 4.51 $2.32 billion N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $3.79 million 14.90 -$5.27 million ($1.42) -5.49

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 38.18% 18.63% 8.09% Eastside Distilling -130.79% -118.61% -62.03%

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eastside Distilling does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 96.8% of Constellation Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Ballast Point and others. It is a producer and marketer of wine, and sells a number of wine brands across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine, and across all price points, such as popular, premium and luxury categories. Some of its wine and spirits brands sold in the United States, which comprise its U.S. Focus Brands (Focus Brands) include Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Wild Horse and others.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

