Analyzing Huttig Building Products (HBP) & Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) and Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Huttig Building Products and Aspen Aerogels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huttig Building Products -1.08% -11.93% -2.63% Aspen Aerogels -20.96% -23.92% -19.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huttig Building Products and Aspen Aerogels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huttig Building Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspen Aerogels 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huttig Building Products currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 249.46%. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.37%. Given Huttig Building Products’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Huttig Building Products is more favorable than Aspen Aerogels.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huttig Building Products and Aspen Aerogels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huttig Building Products $753.20 million 0.10 -$7.10 million N/A N/A Aspen Aerogels $111.63 million 0.76 -$19.32 million ($0.83) -4.27

Huttig Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Aerogels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Huttig Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Huttig Building Products has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huttig Building Products beats Aspen Aerogels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands. The company also provides general building products, such as fasteners and connectors, roofing, siding, insulation, flashing, housewrap, decking, railings, and other miscellaneous building products under the Huttig-Grip, Louisiana Pacific, Simpson Strong-Tie, TimberTech, AZEK, RDI, GAF Roofing, Maibec, Knauf, GCP Technologies, Fiberon, Alpha Protech, MFM, Lomanco, and Fortifiber brands; and wood products comprising engineered wood products used in floor systems, wood panels, and lumber, as well as value-added services, such as floor system take-offs, cut-to-length packages and just-in-time, and cross-dock delivery under the Louisiana Pacific and Rosboro brands. It markets and sells its products to building materials dealers; national buying groups; home centers; and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes through 27 wholesale distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig Building Products, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc., an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It also offers Spaceloft Grey for use in the building materials market; and Cryogel X201, which is used in designing cold systems, such as refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment, and aerospace systems. In addition, the company provides contract research services for the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and other institutions. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts.

