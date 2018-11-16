Analyzing Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (LBRDA) and Vidaroo (VIDA)

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) and Vidaroo (OTCMKTS:VIDA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Vidaroo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband Corp Series A $13.09 million 1,138.39 $2.03 billion $11.10 7.40 Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has higher revenue and earnings than Vidaroo.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidaroo has a beta of 3.37, meaning that its stock price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Vidaroo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 9,562.57% 20.10% 17.64% Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and Vidaroo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband Corp Series A 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vidaroo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A presently has a consensus target price of $103.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Liberty Broadband Corp Series A’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Broadband Corp Series A is more favorable than Vidaroo.

Summary

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A beats Vidaroo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, which comprises an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; out-of-home Wi-Fi service for Internet customers at designated hot spots; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, video entertainment, and business telephone services; fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings; and advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets, as well as regional sports and news networks distribution, and security and home management services. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Vidaroo

Vidaroo Corporation, a video technology company, engages in licensing an online video platform and performing professional video production activities. It operates and licenses an online video platform under a software-as-a-service model that consists of a series of Web-based applications, a centralized user console, and an application for the management of the platform. The company's video platform is divided into two editions comprising Publisher, which is divided into a series of modules; and Enterprise edition that allows management of multiple content destinations. It licenses its video platform in on-demand and enterprise programs. The company's video platform provides video management, live streaming, content delivery and syndication, player functionality, social destination, analytics, and advertising capabilities. It is also involved in the creation and support of video imagery in the entertainment business; and support of video production for traditional media and corporate presentations, and in-house production of content. The company was formerly known as Gen2Media Corporation and changed its name to Vidaroo Corporation in April 2010. Vidaroo Corporation is based in Winter Garden, Florida.

