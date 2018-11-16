Analyzing Syncora (SYCRF) and Essent Group (ESNT)

Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Essent Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Essent Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syncora and Essent Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syncora $62.12 million 5.94 $133.50 million N/A N/A Essent Group $576.51 million 6.94 $379.74 million $3.10 13.15

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than Syncora.

Dividends

Syncora pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Essent Group does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Syncora has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essent Group has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Syncora and Essent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A Essent Group 0 3 8 0 2.73

Essent Group has a consensus target price of $51.38, indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. Given Essent Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Essent Group is more favorable than Syncora.

Profitability

This table compares Syncora and Essent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syncora N/A N/A N/A Essent Group 72.96% 20.18% 14.79%

Summary

Essent Group beats Syncora on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syncora Company Profile

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

