Analyzing Telkom SA Ltd ADS (TLKGY) & Communications Systems (JCS)

Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) and Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Communications Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkom SA Ltd ADS N/A N/A N/A Communications Systems -11.71% -16.87% -13.89%

Volatility & Risk

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Communications Systems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Communications Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkom SA Ltd ADS $3.17 billion 0.68 $235.61 million N/A N/A Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.28 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -16.60

Telkom SA Ltd ADS has higher revenue and earnings than Communications Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Communications Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Telkom SA Ltd ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Communications Systems pays out -106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Telkom SA Ltd ADS and Communications Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkom SA Ltd ADS 0 0 0 0 N/A Communications Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Telkom SA Ltd ADS beats Communications Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telkom SA Ltd ADS

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services using public switched telephone network lines, which include integrated services digital network lines, value-added voice services, and calling plans; and interconnection services, such as terminating and transiting traffic from South African and international operators, as well as transiting traffic from mobile to international destinations. It also provides fixed-line data services comprising data transmission services, such as point-to-point leased lines, asymmetrical digital subscriber line services, packet-based services, managed data networking services, and Internet access and related information technology services. In addition, the company offers wideband code division multiple access services, including fixed voice, data, and nomadic voice services; mobile communication services consisting of voice and data services, and handset sales under the Telkom Mobile brand name; and turnkey property and tower management solutions. Further, it is involved in the rental, sale, and service of fixed-line customer premises equipment for voice and data needs that consists of PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, and other ancillary equipment; and provision of directory and wireless data services. The company was formerly known as Telkom SA Limited and changed its name to Telkom SA SOC Limited in October 2012. Telkom SA SOC Limited was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

