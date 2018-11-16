Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 11876 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Andeavor Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Andeavor Logistics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 39,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,234.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,599.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff A. Stevens purchased 19,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $974,429.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 506,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,981.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 219.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Andeavor Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in Andeavor Logistics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Andeavor Logistics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Andeavor Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Andeavor Logistics LP will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Andeavor Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Andeavor Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 164.14%.

About Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX)

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

