Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. Societe Generale raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,421 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,480 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BUD stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.9131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

