Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Stake Lessened by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,734 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream GP were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 1.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84,642 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream GP during the second quarter valued at $23,221,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,126,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Midstream GP by 93.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGP stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Antero Midstream GP LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 231.93% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream GP LP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Antero Midstream GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,933.33%.

In other Antero Midstream GP news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGP shares. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Antero Midstream GP to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

