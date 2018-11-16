AON (AON) Price Target Increased to $153.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $138.00 to $153.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of AON from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AON from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.38.

AON stock opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. AON has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $165.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AON will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, CEO Caroline Grace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $107,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,967,685 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AON by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AON by 1,468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

