Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stake Lifted by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 2,412.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares during the quarter. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 222.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 211.2% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,308,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after buying an additional 888,064 shares during the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Justin G. Knight purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,109,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,869.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $176,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,044,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,624 shares of company stock worth $485,633 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

