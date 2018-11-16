Apple Inc. (AAPL) Holdings Cut by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Roof Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 44.0% in the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 428.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $944.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apple from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Macquarie set a $202.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $214.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.12.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $3,235,664.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,058,442.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,597 shares of company stock worth $104,117,353 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

