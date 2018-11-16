Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Shares of AMAT opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531,516 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,320,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,072,000 after buying an additional 11,133,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,705,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,373,000 after buying an additional 6,766,709 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after buying an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,943,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,672,000 after buying an additional 853,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

