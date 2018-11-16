Applied Materials (AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, www.briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Cowen upgraded Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,250,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,236. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 147.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5,102.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Applied Materials by 127.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

