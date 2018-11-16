Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,229,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75,357 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 973,789 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 421,583 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,759,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 272.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Applied Materials by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 31,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,827,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,595,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.