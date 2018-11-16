Aptiv (APTV) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.11.

Shares of APTV opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $111,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 55,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 81,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

