Aqua America Inc (WTR) CEO Acquires $835,334.06 in Stock

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) CEO Chris Franklin acquired 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $835,334.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,932.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WTR traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.07. 1,652,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,889. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTR. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie set a $35.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 700.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 795,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 695,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,395,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,080,000 after acquiring an additional 334,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,406,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,180,000 after acquiring an additional 319,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 258.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 160,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/aqua-america-inc-wtr-ceo-acquires-835334-06-in-stock.html.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.