Aragon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $157,990.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00009956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX and Liqui. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $157,990.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00141851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00227827 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.47 or 0.10146567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,102,723 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Liqui, IDEX, Upbit and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

