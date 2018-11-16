Archrock Inc (AROC) Stake Raised by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Archrock by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Archrock by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 12,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Archrock Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 2.84.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $232.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is -265.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Archrock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

