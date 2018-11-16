Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $724.37 million during the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.82%.

NYSE ARCO opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 4.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 318,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 23.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

