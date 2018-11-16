Ardagh Group (ARD) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARD. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 price target on Ardagh Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on Ardagh Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.92. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Ardagh Group by 142.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ardagh Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

